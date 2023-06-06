Latest Weather Blog
Pair arrested for setting fire inside Covington Walmart, forcing hundreds to evacuate
COVINGTON - The State Fire Marshal arrested two teenagers seen setting fire inside of a Walmart Sunday evening.
According to the SFM, the St. Tammany Fire District #4 was called to reports of a fire inside the Walmart on North Highway 190 in Covington around 8:15 p.m.. The fire consumed an aisle in the automotive section of the store, which had at least 200 customers inside at the time.
The store was evacuated and no one was injured. Investigators saw the two pictured males on surveillance footage and determined the fire was intentionally set.
Only hours after the SFM asked for information regarding the two, investigators were able to identify them as 17- and 15-year-old boys, both from Covington. Both were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, and manufacture and possession of a delayed action incendiary device (something designed to start a fire).
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the SFM's Arson Hotline at (1-844) 954-1221.
