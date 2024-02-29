54°
Pair arrested after Denham Springs home invasion; homeowner beaten, robbed in apparent setup

1 year 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, June 13 2022 Jun 13, 2022 June 13, 2022 7:45 AM June 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Alyssa Dennis, Robert Benson

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was robbed at gunpoint at his own home by a pair of attackers, one of them a woman he willingly let inside his house.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the home invasion happened May 25 on Crooked Creek Lane. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was in his home with a "female acquaintance" when Robert Benson snuck in through a back door.

Once Benson was inside, the woman—identified as Alyssa Dennis—turned on the homeowner. Both Benson and Dennis then armed themselves with victim's own guns and robbed him.

The pair fled with the victim's belongings, including his cell phone, and the man went to a neighbor's home to call for help. The victim was later taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured nose and other head injuries he suffered in the attack. 

Benson was booked Thursday on charges of armed robbery and home invasion. Dennis was arrested in Baton Rouge as a fugitive over the weekend.

