Paincourtville Volunteer Fire: Woman injured, family dog dead after Napoleonville house fire
NAPOLEONVILLE - Firefighters say a woman was injured and a family dog died in a house fire on St. Vincent Road in Brusle St. Vincent, the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department said.
Officials said the fire happened around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 5. The homeowner suffered burns to her head, neck and back and was taken to the hospital.
The family dog also died in the fire.
