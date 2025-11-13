Owners of Fleur de Lis Pizza asking for help finding stolen sign ahead of 2026 opening

BATON ROUGE — Fleur de Lis Pizza, a Mid City staple whose doors are expected to open back up in 2026, is asking the public for help finding a sign stolen off the Government Street building.

The owners of the revitalized pizzeria are offering a $1,500 reward for the Jax Beer sign.

"If it 'accidentally' ended up at your place after a few too many — no worries," a Facebook post made Thursday said. "Bring it back, NO QUESTIONS ASKED and you’ll score a $1,500 reward."

After closing its doors in July 2022 due to being short-staffed, the local restaurant that had operated in Mid City since 1946 plans to reopen after being sold to Big Horn River LLC for $1.1 million in June.

The new owners plan to revitalize the building by paying tribute to the pizza spot's origin as a speakeasy, according to Big Horn River representative Carl Batson.

"The exterior will look just like it did in 1946," Batson said. "It'll be the same ole Fleur de Lis Pizza.