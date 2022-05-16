90°
Owner of infamous tubing business booked in juvenile sex crime investigation

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of a tubing business in Livingston Parish, infamous for its repeated run-ins with law enforcement, is now facing allegations of sexual battery involving a juvenile.

John Fore, 66, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail late Monday morning. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Fore's business, Tiki Tubing, elicited numerous law enforcement responses last year. There were several reports of tubers getting trapped or injured in the Amite River. At least two deaths were reported last summer, including that of an LSU baseball player's father.

