39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned vehicle bursts into flames in Central

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, November 28 2017 Nov 28, 2017 November 28, 2017 9:10 PM November 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle that was on fire on Hooper Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Central Fire Department, crews responded to Hooper Road near Devall road around 6:45 p.m.

Video from Central FD shows the vehicle engulfed in flames. Authorities initially thought someone was trapped inside the vehicle.

However, there was no entrapment and no injuries reported from the scene. There was "plenty of fire" though, according to Central FD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days