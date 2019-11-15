Overturned vehicle bursts into flames in Central

CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle that was on fire on Hooper Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Central Fire Department, crews responded to Hooper Road near Devall road around 6:45 p.m.

Video from Central FD shows the vehicle engulfed in flames. Authorities initially thought someone was trapped inside the vehicle.

However, there was no entrapment and no injuries reported from the scene. There was "plenty of fire" though, according to Central FD.