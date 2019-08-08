85°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned tanker truck blocking I-10 exit ramp to LA 1
PORT ALLEN - An overturned tanker carrying oil has blocked off an exit ramp on I-10 on the west side of the river.
The accident was first reported around 3:45 p.m. at the LA 1 South off-ramp from I-10 West. The ramp is currently blocked as crews work to remove the vehicle.
Congestion is building in the area.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Here's a look at the tanker truck that overturned on the exit ramp from I-10 West to LA 1 South. Congestion is building in the area. Stay updated here: https://t.co/SS6Ln3Mhom pic.twitter.com/xeiizwe3Xu— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) August 8, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Major roadway reopens in Livingston Parish just in time for back-to-school traffic
-
Sheriff says he 'will not support' his brother's surprise bid for Ascension...
-
Creepy man seen meandering around homes and neighborhoods
-
Seven people displaced after overnight fire on Convention Street
-
BRPD to announce details on federal grant aimed at fighting crime