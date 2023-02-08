69°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 is closed at Hoag Road after a semi-truck overturned around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
According to DOTD, traffic is backing up for more than two miles and vehicles are being diverted onto Satsuma Road.
Trending News
No information on injuries has been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage...
-
Woman left with a hefty bill for damages after police search warrant...
-
Tornado spotted near Tangipahoa Parish
-
Former police chiefs leading self-defense classes for women