Overturned semi-truck closes I-110 South near Mohican Street

1 hour 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, January 17 2022 Jan 17, 2022 January 17, 2022 12:35 PM January 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a semi-truck on I-110 shut down traffic coming into Baton Rouge early Monday afternoon. 

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, an overturned truck forced the shutdown of southbound lanes on the interstate near the Mohican Street exit.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

