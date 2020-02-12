Overturned car backs up I-10 traffic across bridge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities said no one was hurt when a car overturned in a wreck on I-10 East in Baton Rouge during the noon rush hour.

However, traffic backed up due to the wreck along I-10 in both directions. The eastbound lanes backed up past LA 415 at Lobdell on the other side of the Mississippi River Bridge, while I-110 South backed up past Capitol Access. I-10 West was backed up past College Drive.

All lanes at the site of the wreck were re-opened just before 1 p.m.

Police didn't say what initially caused the wreck.