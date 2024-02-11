73°
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at College Drive blocking traffic

3 hours 53 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2024 Feb 11, 2024 February 11, 2024 3:40 PM February 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler resulted in three lanes blocked at I-10 West on College Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the truck was carrying tomatoes. No injures were reported due to the crash and the roadway is expected to be cleared within the hour as of 4:24 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays from the I-10/1-12 merge as a result of the overturned vehicle.

