Latest Weather Blog
Overturned 18-wheeler cleared from Walker roundabout Friday
UPDATE: Police say the overturned semi has been cleared and all lanes of the roundabout have been reopened.
*****
WALKER- Authorities are responding to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.
The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the south roundabout at Hwy 447. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Here’s a picture of the 18-wheeler that rolled in the south roundabout in Walker. The truck was carrying a load of trash, that’s what crews are picking up now. Once that’s done, they’ll move the 18-wheeler and traffic will be back open @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pqgX2sMZPP— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 27, 2018
According to police, Walker South northbound is closed at the roundabout. All northbound traffic is being diverted to I-12 East. No injuries have been reported.
Trending News
UPDATE: this is expected to last through early afternoon— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) April 27, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish
-
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water...
-
White House says deals struck to cut prices of popular Medicare drugs...
-
Dutchtown Middle student dies after medical emergency at school Wednesday
-
Raising Cane's owner donates $100,000 to install coral reef in Grande Isle;...