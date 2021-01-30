Overnight showers, then clearing out Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Showers will begin to move in around midnight and linger through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Most of the rain will have ended by the time many are waking up tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, we'll have sunshine and temperatures holding in the 60s.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure will begin to build over the region behind Sunday morning's cold front. This will create a sunny start to the new week, lasting through Wednesday. We'll have chilly morning's near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will begin to rebound again Wednesday afternoon, ahead of another storm system. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with this system. As of now, timing looks to be from Friday afternoon - Saturday morning.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

