Watson food truck spreads holiday cheer with free Christmas meals

WATSON - Instead of taking the day off, one Watson food truck spent Christmas giving back.

Sneaux Candy opened its doors on Christmas Day, serving hot jambalaya to anyone who needed a warm meal or a place to go. Owner Luke Landry says the idea is simple.

“We're cooking a little bit of jambalaya. We're gonna give it away to the community,” he explained.

No sign-ups, no questions, just a hot meal and a welcoming space for anyone who wanted to stop by.

“We don't have kids. So we thought, maybe some people could have a hot meal, come out, sit and enjoy it,” Landry added.

The goal, he says, was to make Christmas feel lighter for anyone who might otherwise spend it alone.

“Just hoping some people come out who don't really have anything to eat. We have it here,” he said.

Landry and his wife opened Sneaux Candy just over a year ago. For them, giving back to the community has always been a priority.

“It's just more to give somebody something to do if they don't have anything to do, versus sitting at home by yourself,” he said.

For families like Will Elsenrath’s, that generosity made this Christmas possible.

“Christmas has been very tough. I wasn't expecting to be able to bless my girls,” he said.

Elsernath says seeing small businesses step up makes all the difference.

“There's so many people out there that need help and that don't know where to go. And there's local mom and pops that are just opening up and saying, 'Hey, look, we got something for y'all. We're gonna go ahead and bless y'all,’” he said.

“These guys, Sneaux Candy, actually opened up today on Christmas to be able to bless the community,” Elsenrath added.

Bowls were served until they were gone, muddy parking lot and all, at their new Springfield Road location.

“We're just here for the community. That's it,” Landry said.

Landry says this is just the beginning. They hope to make this free Christmas meal an annual event, growing it each year to reach even more families.