Friday AM Forecast: Warm temperatures & morning fog continues, pattern change in sight

Areas of dense fog in the morning and warm temperatures during the day will continue through the weekend. By early next week, a cold front will drastically lower temperatures.

Today & Tonight: Although there is still some fog around this morning, it is not as widespread as it has been. The main areas seeing fog are around river basins and bodies of water. Any remaining fog will lift around 9-10am, with a lot of sunshine expected for the rest of the day. Highs will be well above average near 79 degrees. Overnight, lows will settle in the lower 60s with fog once again possible.

Up Next: Fog will stay likely over the weekend, although it will be a bit more patchy. Daytime hours will be characterized by warm temperatures near 80 degrees and a lot of sunshine. Sunday will be the last day of this pattern before a major change. A cold front will roll through early Monday, first bringing some showers and storms. After it passes, temperatures will steadily drop. Lows will be near or below freezing for several days in a row. Highs will only top out in the 40s Tuesday, before a slow warmup through the end of the week.

— Balin

