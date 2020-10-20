Overnight shootings in Baton Rouge result in one death, three injuries

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and three people were injured in two related shootings late Monday night.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), authorities were dispatched to a reported shooting involving multiple victims in the 900 block of West McKinley Street around 11:10 p.m., Monday.

Officials say one person died and two people were wounded during the incident.

At this time, the deceased individual's name has not been released and neither have authorities revealed details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

In what police believe was a related incident, occurring roughly six miles away on Charles Street at North Acadian Thruway, authorities responded to another reported shooting that left one person injured.

Sources say the injured individual is a teenager who may have been shot in the head; this is a detail authorities have yet to confirm.

In recent weeks, officials have been vocal in expressing their concerns related to the uptick in shootings and homicides in the Baton Rouge area.

Officials ask that anyone aware of criminal activity quickly report it to Baton Rouge Police via the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.