Overnight arson off Scotland Avenue displaces two residents

BATON ROUGE - An overnight house fire, now ruled an arson, displaced two residents of a home off Scotland Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked a house fire shortly after midnight Monday morning in the 2100 block of Davenport Avenue. Officials say the fire was intentionally set.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was already coming from the living room. The fire also started to spread to a neighboring house.

Firefighters worked on both fires and had the blaze under control about 20 minutes later. Two residents were home when the fire occurred. Everyone escaped the blaze unharmed.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and ruled the fire as arson.

Authorities are working to find out who set the fire.