Our Lady of the Lake announces changes to local COVID community testing sites
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake has been operating several COVID-19 testing sites in the Baton Rouge area, and on Monday (September 27) two of those sites will close.
OLOL announced Saturday that the sites scheduled to close are on Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard in Baton Rouge and the O'Donovan Boulevard Livingston testing site in Walker.
However, two additional testing sites will remain open and accessible to community members.
Locations and times for these testing sites are listed below.
1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge
Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard, Gonzales
(On the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I parking lot)
Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
For additional information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing.
