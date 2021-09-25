80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Our Lady of the Lake announces changes to local COVID community testing sites

59 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, September 25 2021 Sep 25, 2021 September 25, 2021 5:08 PM September 25, 2021 in News
Source: Our Lady of the Lake Hospital
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake has been operating several COVID-19 testing sites in the Baton Rouge area, and on Monday (September 27) two of those sites will close.

OLOL announced Saturday that the sites scheduled to close are on Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard in Baton Rouge and the O'Donovan Boulevard Livingston testing site in Walker.

However, two additional testing sites will remain open and accessible to community members. 

Locations and times for these testing sites are listed below. 

1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge 

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Trending News

2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard, Gonzales 

(On the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I parking lot) 

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

For additional information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days