One-year-old from Livingston dies in hospital after I-12 crash

HAMMOND - A toddler died in the hospital a day after a major wreck on I-12 near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near Pumpkin Center. According to Louisiana State Police, the child was riding in a car heading eastbound when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

Police said the victim, 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston, was properly secured in the backseat of the car but was seriously hurt in the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he died the next day, police said on Friday.

Both drivers were hurt but are expected to survive.

Trooper said they are sending their findings to the Tangipahoa District Attorney's Office to determine whether anyone will face criminal charges.