74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One transported after being hit by vehicle on Burbank Drive

3 years 8 months 11 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 6:06 AM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Burbank Drive. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days