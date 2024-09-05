One Tank Trips: Basics Paintball, Gellyball and Axe Throwing

DENHAM SPRINGS - You can't spell "paintball" without "pain" but at Basics Paintball, there are plenty of options for a bruise-free session.

Owners Frances and Jonathan Cambre started Basics Paintball with the goal of creating a less intimidating environment for beginners. With a focus on low and medium-impact paintball, the guns deliver a less painful hit when the game is in session.

“It’s not leaving away with ‘oh that really hurt, I didn’t like that.’ It’s ‘I had a great time, we really bonded out there," Frances Cambre said.

Additionally, the Cambres say the name "Basics Paintball" was meant to communicate that the equipment at this indoor facility is simple to use.

“Everybody’s got the same guns, no electronic guns, we don’t allow that. A game that allows players to come in on a level that’s appropriate for them," Jonathan Cambre said.

Paintball games are tailored for people ages 9 and up, but if you have even younger children, gellyball may provide a better alternative.

Gellyball is suitable for children as young as six years old. The Cambres describe the impact of a gellyball to feel "Like a Nerf dart."

“It’s also good for the grandparents to get involved. You’d be surprised how many grandparents are here setting for the party and realize, oh I could do that. And they have a wonderful time with their grandkids," Frances said.

Shooting sports aren't for everyone, and the Cambres know that. Which is why they've provided another target you can aim for with axe throwing.

In the axe throwing chamber, safety is key. Anti-bounce borders absorb the impact from the axes which stops them from rebounding, and the environment is alcohol-free, unlike many BYOB axe throwing facilities in the area.

Every Friday in September, Basics Paintball is offering a special discount for gellyball. Visit their website to learn more.