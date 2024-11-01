One Tank Trips: Louisiana Art and Science Museum

BATON ROUGE - For this One Tank Trip, you won't have to travel far. Situated in downtown Baton Rouge across from the Old State Capitol, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum has been in operation for 60 years.

From fossils buried below the Earth's surface, to gas giants in the universe above, you can play while you learn from interactive exhibits at the LASM. No matter what age group you're in, there's something to inspire everyone.

“Our exhibits, our opportunity to make and create, to learn and look at the interdisciplinary nature of art and science is what I think sets us apart," Karen Soniat, Executive Director at LASM, said.

One of the museum's main attractions are their daily showings at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Movies and documentaries are projected across a 60-ft tall dome, providing an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Coming soon to the big screen on August 31, the LASM will be debuting a new documentary about the T-Rex.

“It chronicles the excavation that was done recently in the badlands of Montana when one of the new fossils was uncovered," Soniat said.

You can also catch a laser light show at the planetarium on special occasions. The LASM is excited to premiere their very own Taylor Swift singalong for the first time on August 30.

If that isn't enough to peak your interest, their Egyptian exhibit surely will. With a mix of history and mystery, the exhibit takes curious minds into the world of ancient Egypt and even houses a real mummified person.

In October, the LASM will unveil a King Tut exhibit with recreated artifacts and photos from inside the tomb. The museum will also offer a variety of events such as a gala around the time of the grand opening of the new exhibit.

For more information about ticket prices and upcoming events, visit the LASM website.