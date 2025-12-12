One Tank Trip - 2 Your Town Denham Springs: Potter's Path

DENHAM SPRINGS - In Denham Springs is a quiet, yet thoughtfully designed pottery studio where everything slows down just enough to notice the craft, but also maybe a little more about yourself.

In a world that often asks us to move faster, the soft spin of a pottery wheel offers something different—an invitation to breathe, to ground ourselves, and to create.

At Potter’s Path, the journey starts simply by stepping inside, taking a seat and letting your hands tell the story. Owner Regina Folse built the studio to be a sanctuary for anyone, seasoned artists, total beginners or those simply needing a quiet moment.

"Every step we take, every person we meet, every part of our life is part of our journey. We’re all on a path and every step matters," Folse said. “They can come alone and just really get immersed in their art and their creativity and make something beautiful.”

At Potter's Path, beauty isn’t measured by flawless edges or symmetrical lines; it’s measured by how deeply you allow yourself to feel the process.

“One of the things that a mentor taught me is trust the process. And the way to do that is to really get relaxed and get centered and grounded in what’s happening right now, and then it’s not as hard,” Folse said.

It’s easy to forget our creativity as we get older, to let the pressure to be perfect drown out the joy of simply making something. But pottery, with its spinning wheel and mindful pace, has a way of bringing that creativity back to the surface. Folse said rediscovery is, in itself, a form of healing.

“I think our creativity is taken from us somewhere in childhood. We learn that we need to just focus on doing better, getting stronger, being perfect and really we’re created to just take the next step that’s put in front of us,” Folse said.

Maybe what Potter’s Path truly offers is a reminder that every step, every moment, every imperfect masterpiece is part of something bigger. A journey back to ourselves. Even if the wheel feels a little intimidating, there’s another way to find your creativity here through color, brushes, and a blank canvas made of clay.

Whether you’re throwing clay or painting a mug that’s ready for your imagination, Potter’s Path gives everyone a chance to slow down, create, and leave with something uniquely theirs. When you leave Potter’s Path, the clay waits for the next story, the next hand and the next life it will touch.