One Tank Trips: Institute For Marine Mammal Studies

GULFPORT, Miss. — Visitors at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies' Ocean Adventures Marine Park in Gulfport, Mississippi, can step into an up-close marine life experience where swimming with dolphins, snorkeling with stingrays, and meeting sharks is all part of the day.

At the nonprofit facility along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, guests aren’t just observing marine life from behind glass; they’re getting in the water with it.

“It's a one-of-a-kind facility where we bring nature close to you. We make learning fun,” said Moby Solangi, the facility’s director.

The institute is home to 10 dolphins, four stingrays and seven white-spotted bamboo sharks, many of which are rescues. Leaders say the goal is hands-on education paired with conservation.

“It’s an interactive facility where people can come touch and feel and really closely understand what nature is all about,” Solangi said.

Inside the touch pools, visitors can handle marine artifacts, such as shark eggs, and learn about species that live just offshore. The bamboo sharks, known for their white spots and bottom-dwelling habits, are also on display.

Guests looking to go even further can snorkel alongside stingrays, drifting through the water with animals that glide just beneath the surface.

The most popular experience, though, is the dolphin encounter. Visitors learn training signals, interact directly with the dolphins, and even get pulled through the water during sessions.

Trainers also use the opportunity to teach anatomy and behavior, including how dolphins breathe through a blowhole and must surface to take in air.

“They’re mammals. They breathe air, they’re born with hair, they nurse and they have belly buttons,” said trainer Kaitlyn Sanders.

Even if guests stay dry, they can still catch live dolphin shows held three times a day, featuring trained behaviors and educational demonstrations.

Sea lions are also part of the lineup, and yes, they’re known for greeting guests with a kiss.

Staff members say the mission goes beyond entertainment. It’s about creating memorable, interactive experiences that build a deeper understanding of marine life and the animals that call the Gulf Coast home.