One Tank Trips: Young Chefs Academy

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge kitchen is giving kids a head start on cooking, and for some of them, the future already feels close enough to taste.

The classes run an hour and a half, with a recipe sitting on the table for each student when they walk in.

The kitchen was built by Audriane Williams, who drew on her own childhood to create the space. "I started at a very young age, and that's why it's near and dear to my heart because I started very young," Williams said. "I was always in the kitchen with my grandmother and my mom."

What she learned growing up, she now passes down to a new generation. "It is vital to start at a young age with them to learn and it's very impressive to see them to come into the kitchen to learn how to cook," Williams said.

For parents, the space feels like more than just a class. "It's like a second home here, honestly I feel confident and comfortable leaving my daughter in their care," one mom said.

Williams says the skills kids pick up go well beyond any single recipe. "They're able to cook and they're still able to learn and it's a life skill they're able to carry with them for the rest of their lives," she said.

One lesson on the menu is homemade pasta, starting from scratch. "Now we always use one egg at a time to pour in just in case we have a bad egg, it won't ruin the entire dish," Williams said.

From rolling dough to folding it just right, every step is taught with patience. An 11-year-old student named Zoey Arbour put it simply. "It's really easy once you get in the flow of things, but it's even easier when you have a whole crew of people to help you," Zoey said.

And for at least one student, the bigger picture is already clear. "When I grow up I want to be a chef," one young student said.