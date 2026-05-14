One Tank Trip: The Tunnel BR

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge’s underground secret is stepping into the spotlight.

On this one-tank trip, we’re unlocking the mystery beneath downtown where The Tunnel is quietly transforming history into hospitality.

Beneath the streets that most people cross every day, there’s a hidden space few ever realize is there. A preserved underground venue where brick, history and modern nightlife now coexist.

“It’s a secret! So you know it’s fun, it’s a nice vibe as people like to say, it’s quiet, it’s an experience,” general manager Gary Jupiter said.

Inside, the atmosphere is unmistakably underground. Brick walls frame the space, low lighting sets the tone and the structure itself dates back more than a century.

Cocktails arrive with theatrical flair, drifting through smoke and dim light as conversations stay hushed almost, as if the space demands it.

“It’s a place where you can come get a quiet experience and take it back to old classic times,” Jupiter said.

Operators say that balance is intentional: preserve the history, but reimagine the experience for today’s guests.

And that experience doesn’t stop at the bar.

Wagyu sliders topped with pickle and Campari tomato bacon jam are among the featured items, crafted to match the richness of the setting.

But The Tunnel isn’t just about food or drinks. It’s about atmosphere.

Jazz echoes off century-old brick. And just above, downtown Baton Rouge moves on completely unaware of what’s happening below.

“There’s history here. Governor Long frequented this area and that tunnel quite a bit,” Jupiter said.

The tunnel has been part of downtown Baton Rouge for more than a century, once serving as a passageway beneath the city long before it became a destination.

Over time, it’s also picked up stories and political lore, adding another layer to its mystique.

Now reimagined, The Tunnel stands as one of downtown’s most distinctive underground experiences where history, atmosphere and exclusivity converge just below the surface.

And while most people still walk right over it, The Tunnel is quietly becoming one of Baton Rouge’s most talked about hidden gems.