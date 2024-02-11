73°
One person taken to hospital after stabbing on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a stabbing along Old Hammond Highway on Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the stabbing happened at the Eden Point Apartment complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 4:45 p.m.
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. No information about a motive or suspect were released.
