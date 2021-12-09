57°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot, injured on Prescott Road Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge Thursday night.
Sources say one victim with minor injuries was found at Prescott Road near the Brookstown area.
At this time, additional details related to the shooting are scarce.
WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for more information.
Trending News
Check back here for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming April 30 concert at Tiger Stadium
-
Dennis & Cynthia Perkins expected in court for pretrial hearings
-
News 2 Geaux: NOLA teens arrested for carjacking
-
Metro Council discusses renaming more than a dozen streets named in honor...
-
City blockades Tigerland construction site amid viral videos of partygoers falling into...
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly