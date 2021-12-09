57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot, injured on Prescott Road Wednesday night

24 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 7:32 AM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge Thursday night.

Sources say one victim with minor injuries was found at Prescott Road near the Brookstown area.

At this time, additional details related to the shooting are scarce.

WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for more information.

Trending News

Check back here for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days