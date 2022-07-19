84°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot at apartment off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment off O'Neal Lane, authorities say.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of O'Neal Lane.
Trending News
Sources said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Museum of Art reopens after week-long closure from water damage
-
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days
-
Stinky property disturbing homeowner who just wants to sip her coffee outside
-
Parents plead not guilty in disturbing abuse case where daughter rotted away...
-
Sources: Officials turned blind eye to failures at juvenile jails