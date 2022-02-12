48°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a residence in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street around 9:30 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the Saturday night shooting.
No more information is immediately available.
Trending News
This is the second fatal shooting Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street
-
Local bakeries kick off Super Bowl festivities with Burrow-inspired sweets
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Excitement stirring up as crews start filming in downtown Baton Rouge
-
'There is no choice': Inflation forcing business owners to raise prices
Sports Video
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...