One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street

Saturday, February 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a residence in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street around 9:30 p.m. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the Saturday night shooting. 

No more information is immediately available. 

This is the second fatal shooting Saturday. 

