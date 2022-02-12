One person dead in shooting at Super 8 near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel on Reiger Road near Siegen Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place around 5 p.m. Saturday. Sources say an argument led to the fatal shooting.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect. The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.