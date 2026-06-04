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DOC confirms death of 33-year-old Angola inmate

2 hours 53 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 12:18 PM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary has died, the Department of Corrections said Thursday.

According to the DOC, Patrick Jones, 33, died at the prison on Tuesday.

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His cause of death had not yet been determined as investigators await autopsy results. 

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