Latest Weather Blog
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The high school football season may still be a few months off, but Baton Rouge area teams returned to the gridiron for the Robert Graves Metro 7 on 7 Summer League. The series of scrimmages has become a valuable tool for coaches to evaluate their programs, especially for head coaches going into their first season like McKinley's Marc Brown.
"The more reps we can get, the better," said Brown. "So it's been tremendous. They can learn me, I can learn them, and you know, teammates gelling together."
More than two dozen schools participate in the league. None of these teams or coaches want to be left behind.
"It's standard," said Independence head coach Sam Messina. "Very few people aren't doing it. We do it different ways. We come to this to get more of a game situation. We do one at home where it's more teaching with the other schools."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Seeking justice is always a good thing:' 3 Metro Councilmembers testify to...
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge
-
DOTD saves kitten stuck on New Orleans bridge
-
2 Make a Difference: 20 years after Katrina, the Peggy Martin rose...
-
19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges after Gonzales drive-by shooting
Sports Video
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge
-
Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph holds football camp in Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal