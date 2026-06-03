7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The high school football season may still be a few months off, but Baton Rouge area teams returned to the gridiron for the Robert Graves Metro 7 on 7 Summer League. The series of scrimmages has become a valuable tool for coaches to evaluate their programs, especially for head coaches going into their first season like McKinley's Marc Brown.

"The more reps we can get, the better," said Brown. "So it's been tremendous. They can learn me, I can learn them, and you know, teammates gelling together."

More than two dozen schools participate in the league. None of these teams or coaches want to be left behind.

"It's standard," said Independence head coach Sam Messina. "Very few people aren't doing it. We do it different ways. We come to this to get more of a game situation. We do one at home where it's more teaching with the other schools."