One in critical condition after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting on Glen Oaks Drive Thursday night, according to emergency officials.

The shooting took place at the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. The person was transported in critical condition.

This is the third shooting Thursday evening, after one took place at Hollywood Street and Plank Road around 5:30 p.m. and another took place on I-110 near Evangeline Street around 6:30 pm.; two people died as a result of those two shootings.

No other information is available at this time.