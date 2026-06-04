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La. 74 reopens between Legion Road and La. 3115 after vehicle strikes power lines

2 hours 7 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 1:06 PM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — La. 74 was closed Thursday between Legion Road and La. 3115 in Iberville Parish after a passing vehicle struck power lines. 

The closure started around 11:50 a.m., St. Gabriel Police said. By 1 p.m., the roadway reopened.

Entergy crews responded and worked to restore service and address the damaged lines. 

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