Woman's BAC was more than twice the legal limit in fatal wrong-way I-110 crash, records show

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 110 killed her passenger and injured two others, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The crash happened around 12:02 a.m. on May 13 in the 245 block of South Interstate 110, near the Governor's Mansion curve.

Police say Alajah Smith was driving north in the southbound lanes when her 2023 Nissan Sentra collided head-on with a 2023 Kia Telluride that was traveling south in the left lane.

Medical records obtained by investigators showed Smith had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.189g% when her blood was drawn four hours later at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She also tested positive for THC.

Police also noted that an open bottle of alcohol was found in the driver's seat of Smith's vehicle.

Smith's Nissan rolled several times before coming to a stop. The Kia's occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the warrant, when police and EMS arrived, Smith had already been removed from the driver's seat. The front right passenger of the Nissan, 23-year-old Raven Williams, was found dead and had to be removed from the vehicle due to crush damage.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Smith has not been arrested.