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St. Tammany Sheriff arrested on battery charge after incident at Madisonville restaurant
MADISONVILLE — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith was arrested Thursday on battery charges stemming from an incident at a Madisonville restaurant, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Smith turned himself in on warrants issued by the Attorney General's Office for one count of second-degree battery and two counts of disturbing the peace.
The sheriff is accused of choking, punching, and kicking Robert Couvillon at Keith Young's Steakhouse on May 29. According to an arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said Smith initiated the attack without any prior confrontation. Couvillon also reported smelling alcohol on Smith's breath, documents say.
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Smith was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, and his bond was set at $10,000.
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