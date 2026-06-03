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Baton Rouge Police Department looking for person who stole credit card, purchased over $900 of items

1 hour 26 minutes ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 9:59 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $900 worth of purchases.

Officials said the suspect did so at the Mall of Louisiana on April 7.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

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