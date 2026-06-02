Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou are back in action this summer. The squad held a luncheon and press conference at the Lod Cook Hotel on Tuesday ahead of their season opener.

The Rougarou are coming off of their first Texas Collegiate League Championship last summer, and are hoping to defend that title this season.

The Rougarou will be led by Walker High head baseball coach Mike Forbes this summer.

The team starts the season on the road, but they will host the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pete Goldsby Field.