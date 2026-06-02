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Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener

1 hour 25 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 9:39 PM June 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou are back in action this summer. The squad held a luncheon and press conference at the Lod Cook Hotel on Tuesday ahead of their season opener.

The Rougarou are coming off of their first Texas Collegiate League Championship last summer, and are hoping to defend that title this season.

The Rougarou will be led by Walker High head baseball coach Mike Forbes this summer.

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The team starts the season on the road, but they will host the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pete Goldsby Field.

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