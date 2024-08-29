76°
Man shot to death near corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death outside a business near the corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road on Thursday.
Officials said the shooting happened outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli around 5:30 p.m. Family identified the victim as 22-year-old Martrelle Hamilton Jr.
No other information is available at this time.
