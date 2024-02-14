53°
One person killed in shooting at RV park on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death at an RV park along Florida Boulevard on Wednesday.
According to emergency officials, the shooting happened at the Night RV Park on Livie Miller Drive just off of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.
No information about the shooting was released.
