One person killed in Highway 16 wreck

DENHAM SPRINGS - State police closed part of Highway 16 in northern Livingston Parish after a deadly wreck just after noon Friday.

Authorities said one person was killed and two people were injured in the wreck. It happened around 12:35 p.m. at 37742 Highway 16, north of Watson.

UPDATE: State Police released new information about the wreck late Friday. Troopers said they arrested a 58-year-old man. Click HERE to read the update.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the southbound lanes of the highway were reopened just after 3 on Friday afternoon. There was little congestion related to the closure when the roadway was opened.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the wreck.