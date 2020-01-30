53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in Highway 16 wreck

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 3:39 PM October 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

DENHAM SPRINGS - State police closed part of Highway 16 in northern Livingston Parish after a deadly wreck just after noon Friday.

Authorities said one person was killed and two people were injured in the wreck. It happened around 12:35 p.m. at 37742 Highway 16, north of Watson.

          UPDATE: State Police released new information about the wreck late Friday.  Troopers said they arrested a 58-year-old man.  Click HERE to read the update.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the southbound lanes of the highway were reopened just after 3 on Friday afternoon. There was little congestion related to the closure when the roadway was opened.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the wreck.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days