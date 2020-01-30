53°
One person killed in Highway 16 wreck
DENHAM SPRINGS - State police closed part of Highway 16 in northern Livingston Parish after a deadly wreck just after noon Friday.
Authorities said one person was killed and two people were injured in the wreck. It happened around 12:35 p.m. at 37742 Highway 16, north of Watson.
UPDATE: State Police released new information about the wreck late Friday. Troopers said they arrested a 58-year-old man. Click HERE to read the update.
The Department of Transportation and Development said the southbound lanes of the highway were reopened just after 3 on Friday afternoon. There was little congestion related to the closure when the roadway was opened.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the wreck.
