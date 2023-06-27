94°
One person killed along Woodpecker Street

Tuesday, June 27 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along Woodpecker Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J. 

No information about the shooting has been released. 

