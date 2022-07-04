81°
One person injured in shooting near River Road
Baton Rouge - Authorities are responding to a shooting along West Grant Street near River Road.
Sources said one person was hurt in the shooting that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grant Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
