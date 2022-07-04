81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting near River Road

51 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 10:30 PM July 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Baton Rouge - Authorities are responding to a shooting along West Grant Street near River Road. 

Sources said one person was hurt in the shooting that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grant Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days