One person injured in shooting at East Brookstown Drive

3 hours 27 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, August 10 2025 Aug 10, 2025 August 10, 2025 3:34 PM August 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at East Brookstown Drive, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m., and the person drove themselves to the hospital.

Officials said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

