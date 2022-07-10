One person injured in house fire on Lorraine Street overnight

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after an overnight house fire on Lorraine Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find very little smoke and no fire visible from the outside, and all occupants had exited the home.

Firefighters entered the house to find light smoke on the first floor with heavier smoke and heat coming from the second floor. A small fire was located in the corner of a second-floor bedroom.

The flames were extinguished around 1:01 a.m. before they could spread to other parts of the home, fire officials say.

The room below the bedroom sustained water damage, according to the fire department. The entire home received moderate to heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials say one occupant of the home received medical treatment for smoke inhalation. Their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.