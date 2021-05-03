83°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in early morning shooting near North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - One person was hit by gunfire early Monday morning, police say.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities responded to a local hospital after learning that medical personnel were treating a person who appeared to have been shot.
Police say the victim was seen walking around the area of Florida/N. Acadian before the victim was brought to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.
Officials add that the victim's injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time.
Sources indicate that the shooting likely occurred around 3:30 a.m., Monday.
Trending News
This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cajun Navy calls off search Seacor efforts
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic