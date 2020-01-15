70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured during early morning shooting in north Baton Rouge

2 hours 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 5:37 AM January 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to an early morning shooting on Pocasett Street, which is between Mohican Street and Wyandotte Street, in north Baton Rouge.

The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 3:10 a.m. and left one person injured.  

At this point, authorities have not revealed the identities of the individuals involved or the extent of their injuries.

This report will be updated as police continue to respond to and investigate the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days