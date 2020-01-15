One person injured during early morning shooting in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to an early morning shooting on Pocasett Street, which is between Mohican Street and Wyandotte Street, in north Baton Rouge.

The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 3:10 a.m. and left one person injured.

At this point, authorities have not revealed the identities of the individuals involved or the extent of their injuries.

This report will be updated as police continue to respond to and investigate the shooting.