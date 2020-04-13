One person injured as crews battle house fire on Howard Street

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire on Howard Street that left one person with injuries.

HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to a house fire off Howard Street near Highland Road. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/oa4FPf92dy — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 13, 2020

When firefighters pulled up to the Howard Street home, which is between Napoleon Street and Highland Road, they found flames in its kitchen and were able to contain the fire to this area. It took them just over twenty minutes to thoroughly extinguish the blaze.

While some members of the crew were putting out the fire, others received word that one of the home's occupants was still inside. So, they rushed into the interior of the home and helped the resident escape. The occupant was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say the blaze was most likely caused by an unattended stove and resulted in about $25,000 worth of damages to the home.