63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured as crews battle house fire on Howard Street

4 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 6:55 AM April 13, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire on Howard Street that left one person with injuries.

When firefighters pulled up to the Howard Street home, which is between Napoleon Street and Highland Road, they found flames in its kitchen and were able to contain the fire to this area. It took them just over twenty minutes to thoroughly extinguish the blaze. 

While some members of the crew were putting out the fire, others received word that one of the home's occupants was still inside. So, they rushed into the interior of the home and helped the resident escape. The occupant was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Officials say the blaze was most likely caused by an unattended stove and resulted in about $25,000 worth of damages to the home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days