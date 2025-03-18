66°
One person injured after shooting at Afton Oaks apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge EMS said that one person was seriously injured after shots were fired at Afton Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Avenue near Sherwood.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said an adult was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the incident is under investigation.
